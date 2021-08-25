Wisdom’s 3-run blast out of Wrigley leads Cubs past Rockies View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Wisdom, a 29-year-old having a breakout season, launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. Wisdom entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs.

David Bote and Austin Romine also homered for Chicago, which won its second straight at Wrigley Field after a team-record 13-game home losing streak.

Overall, Chicago is 4-3 following a 12-game skid.

C.J. Cron hit his team-leading 22nd homer for the Rockies, who have lost three straight following a five-game winning streak.

Cubs starter Zach Davies allowed two runs on three hits and struck out six in 4 2/3 innings. The wiry right-hander went 0-4 with an 8.25 ERA in his previous five starts.

Codi Heuer (5-2) got the next four outs for his first win as a Cub. Adam Morgan pitched a perfect seventh for his first save.

Gomber (9-8) allowed five runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The lefty struck out eight and walked one.

The twinbill was scheduled after Tuesday night’s game was rained out.

Cron homered to center off Davies’ 3-0 sinker with one out in the second to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead. Bote went deep to left in the bottom half to tie it.

Brendan Rodgers singled in a run in the third to put the Rockies back ahead, 2-1.

Romine lined his first homer in 13 games this season down the left-field line to tie it in the fourth.

EXTRA MEN

The Rockies recalled INF Joshua Fuentes from Triple-A Albuquerque as the 27th man for the second game of the doubleheader. The Cubs hadn’t announced their 27th man before the conclusion of the first game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LF Connor Joe collided hard with CF Sam Hilliard and dropped to the ground after Joe caught Frank Schwindel’s flyball in the first. Joe remained in the game after being checked by a trainer. … OF Raimel Tapia (toe sprain) will report to Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend for a rehab assignment and could return next week at Texas, manager Bud Black said. Tapia has been on the 10-day injury list since Aug. 8.

Cubs: Manager David Ross doesn’t know when C Willson Contreras (sprained right knee) will be back behind the plate, but the two-time All-Star could be back in the lineup as a DH this weekend against the crosstown White Sox.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (11-9, 3.80 ERA) faces Cubs LHP Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22) in the second game.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press