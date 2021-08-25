Clear
Pollock, Urías lead Dodgers past slumping Padres 5-2

By AP News
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith watches his home run hit during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the sinking San Diego Padres 5-2 on Tuesday night in a series opener between NL West rivals headed in opposite directions.

Will Smith homered for the Dodgers and Julio Urías (14-3) allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list to match Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks for most wins in the majors.

The surging Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11, stayed 2 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West.

San Diego has lost 10 of 12 and remained a game behind the Reds for the league’s second wild card.

Urías, who missed his previous turn with a bruised left calf, held the Padres hitless until Eric Hosmer doubled with one out in the fifth.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By RICHARD J. MARCUS
Associated Press

