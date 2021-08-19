Dodgers pummel Pirates 9-0 for 6th straight win, gain on SF View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged two homers and drove in five runs to highlight a power performance by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The Dodgers earned their sixth straight win and moved within three games of the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who lost to the New York Mets in 12 innings.

AJ Pollock and Corey Seager also homered as the Dodgers built a big lead early and cruised after outlasting the Pirates in a pair of low-scoring one-run games. Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh for the 16th straight time, extending its franchise record.

Muncy jumped on JT Brubaker in the first inning, belting a two-run shot to left. Seager added an RBI single down the right-field line for a 3-0 lead.

Pollock hit a solo shot in the second and Muncy connected again in the fourth, making it 7-0 when he blasted a three-run shot to right for his team-leading 28th homer.

Seager added a two-run homer off Mitch Keller in the sixth.

The Pirates were held to three hits in dropping their fifth in a row and 15th in 17 games.

The Dodgers’ Justin Bruihl pitched 1 2/3 innings before turning it over to Mitch White (1-1). The right-hander allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Brubaker (4-13) gave up seven runs and eight hits in four innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: LHP Sam Howard (right oblique strain) came out of his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis in good shape. “That’s what we were looking for. The command will come,” manager Derek Shelton said.

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts (right hip inflammation) may return next week after a rehab assignment that could happen as soon as Sunday. “The concern is the up and downs, the length of a game, and see if his hip will hold up,” manager Dave Roberts said. … RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen on Thursday.

PUT A RING ON IT

A crowd of 52,140, the 36th sellout of the season, packed Dodger Stadium in anticipation of the giveaway: a replica of the team’s World Series championship ring from last year.

UP NEXT

Pirates: After an off day, RHP Mitch Keller (3-10, 6.86 ERA) starts Friday at St. Louis.

Dodgers: It’s a bullpen game on Thursday against the New York Mets in the opener of a four-game set.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer