Smith’s HR in 10th lifts Dodgers past Mets 6-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Smith hit a two-run homer to start the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead to beat the New York Mets 6-5 Friday night.

Smith gave the Dodgers a 6-4 advantage when he hit a full-count sinker from Jeurys Familia (6-3) into the left field seats. Smith’s 16th homer easily cleared the fence and set Los Angeles up for its second win in 14 extra-inning games this year.

“I was trying to hit a ball up in the air, center, right-center and move the guy over,” said Smith, who is 6 for 11 in his career in extra innings. “Just situational hitting. It crept in a little bit and I just turned on it and still got it in the air.”

It was Smith’s first career homer in extra innings and ended Los Angeles’ 11-game losing streak in extra-inning games. It also lifted Los Angeles to its 14th win in 34 one-run games this year.

“We checked a couple of boxes off,” Los Anageles manager Dave Roberts said.

Smith’s drive atoned for a passed ball the catcher committed in the seventh that allowed Pete Alonso to score the tying run.

“I’m just confident with Will, I really am,” Roberts said. “You’ve seen it time and time again, the pulse, the heartbeat. He stays in the strike zone, doesn’t run from it. You’re not going to be successful every time but you can just tell when a player embraces those moments.”

The Mets began a stretch of 13 straight games against talented NL West teams Los Angeles and San Francisco by losing for the eighth time in 12 games. New York also dropped to 1-11 in its last 12 home games against Los Angeles.

“We were right there, had the winning run at the plate the last inning,” New York second baseman Jeff McNeil said. “So we were right there.”

Los Angeles squandered a 4-0 lead as Brusdar Graterol and Justin Bruihl combined to allow four runs before Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen kept the game tied.

“This was a really gutty performance,” Roberts said.

Treinen got the final out of the seventh and picked off pinch-hitter Travis Blankenhorn to end the eighth. Jansen (2-5) pitched a perfect ninth and allowed an RBI groundout to Jonathan Villar and intentionally walked James McCann before ending the four-hour, 18-minute marathon by retiring pinch-hitter Tomas Nido in the 10th.

Jansen pitched two innings for the first time since May 8, 2018.

Dominic Smith hit an RBI single off Bruihl and McNeill followed with a bases-loaded two-run single that fell in front of center fielder Cody Bellinger and came after the Dodgers intentionally walked Alonso.

Alonso tied it on a passed ball off the top of Smith’s glove that rolled to the backstop but the game stayed tied when Treinen retired Villar with two on.

“Just a four-seam up. I missed it,” Smith said.

Smith, Trea Turner and Billy McKinney lifted sacrifice flies while Corey Seager hit an RBI double four batters in.

Los Angeles left-hander Julio Urías allowed two hits in five scoreless innings but the collapse by the bullpen cost him a chance at becoming the first 14-game winner in baseball. He struck out five, walked two and remained tied with Chicago Cubs’ right-hander Kyle Hendricks for the major league lead in wins.

New York rookie Tylor Megill allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

LASER DELAY

The game was briefly delayed in the ninth due to a fan pointing a laser at Max Muncy as he batted against Edwin Díaz with a runner on second.

Muncy spotted a fan pointing a laser in his direction after falling behind 0-2 and called time.

“Some fan was shining a laser in his eye the first two pitches,” Roberts said. “So we addressed it. We cleaned it up.”

Plate umpire Chris Conroy explained the situation to Mets manager Luis Rojas, play quickly resumed and Muncy struck out.

“We don’t want that happening in a baseball game,” Rojas said. “The players’ safety — everyone’s safety — is always a priority.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Mookie Betts (right hip inflammation) received an injection and manager Dave Roberts said the pain has subsided. … 3B Justin Turner (left groin) took batting practice, fielded grounders, did some agility work and could be available off the bench Saturday.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) got a second opinion in Los Angeles from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who recommended no throwing for at least two more weeks and another MRI in two weeks. An MRI did not show any ligament damage and that the inflammation is lessening according to Rojas. … SS Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) took batting practice, did fielding drills and ran the bases.

UP NEXT

RHP Walker Buehler (12-2, 2.13 ERA) starts for Los Angeles against New York RHP Taijuan Walker (7-7, 3.89).

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press