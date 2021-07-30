Cabrera 2 HRs and Mize solid for Tigers in 6-2 win over O’s

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs, Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings and the Detroit Tigers topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 on Thursday night.

It was career homers Nos. 496 and 497 for Cabrera.

Mize (6-5) held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned run, the only run he allowed, in the seventh. The rookie right-hander, the No. 1 overall draft pick three years ago, gave up four hits and struck out two in his first victory since June 26, though the Tigers had been limiting his innings since then.

Eric Haase drove in two runs and Jeimer Candelario added three hits, including an RBI triple, for Detroit.

Orioles starter Alexander Wells (1-1) allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Cabrera’s first homer, an opposite-field blast in in the fifth, made it 4-0. He added a two-out shot in the seventh to make it 5-1. He has 10 homers this season.

Detroit took a 2-0 lead in the first on Jonathan Schoop’s RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Haase, who added a two-out RBI single in the third.

Baltimore scored in the seventh on left fielder Akil Baddoo’s throwing error.

ROSTER MOVES

Tigers: LHP Ian Krol, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was out-righted to Triple-A Toledo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: OF Anthony Santander (undisclosed), who cleared health and safety protocols on Wednesday, worked out on Thursday and could be activated during the four-game series. RHP Tyler Wells (left wrist tendinitis) is expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend.

Tigers: INF Isaac Paredes (right hip strain), OF Daz Cameron (right toe sprain) and INF Niko Goodrum (left calf contusion) could all begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo this weekend.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Matt Harvey (5-10, 6.65 ERA) will oppose Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (6-9, 4.42 ERA) on Friday. Harvey has pitched six scoreless innings in each of his last two starts. Skubal has given up 22 home runs this season, including three to Kansas City in his last start on Sunday.

