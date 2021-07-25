Barnes HR, Jansen bounces back as Dodgers edge Rockies 1-0 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Barnes homered early, Kenley Jansen preserved the lead late and the Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

Jansen had blown saves against the San Francisco on Wednesday and Thursday, but pitched a scoreless ninth for his 22nd save in 26 opportunities. The right-hander, who allowed a combined seven runs in one inning his past two outings, issued a two-out walk to Ryan McMahon but got C.J. Cron to chase an 0-2 slider to end the game.

Barnes connected on a slider from Kyle Freeland (1-5) and drove it into the left field stands in the second inning for his fourth homer of the season. Barnes came into the game with a .213 batting average but is 5 for 8 in his last four games.

It is the 12th time the Rockies have been shut out this season, which is the most in the majors. It is the Dodgers’ ninth shutout, which is tied for fifth.

Tony Gonsolin (2-1) allowed only two hits, struck out seven and matched a season-high by going 5 1/3 innings. The bullpen, which had given up nine runs in 9 1/3 innings during the first five games of the homestand, allowed no hits and two walk.

Barnes’ homer was the only blemish on what was a strong outing for Freeland. The right-hander went a season-high seven innings with six strikeouts and gave up five hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Brendan Rodgers (calf) was held out for the second straight game. Bench coach Mike Redmond, who is filling in while manager Bud Black is on the COVID-19 list, said he hoped Rodgers could return to the lineup on Sunday.

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger was not in the lineup after aggravating his left hamstring on Friday. He took groundballs at first base, which could be an option on Sunday since it requires less running compared to the outfield. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (forearm) threw a bullpen session and will pitch a simulated game on Tuesday in San Francisco. …. RHP Jimmie Sherfy (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the injured list and RHP Mitch White was recalled.

UP NEXT

Dodgers rookie RHP Josiah Gray (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will make his first major league start. He pitched four innings on Tuesday against San Francisco and allowed four runs in four innings. Rockies RHP Jon Gray (6-6, 3.68 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA in his last five starts since coming off the injured list.

___

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer