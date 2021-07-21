Meadows 2-out, 2-run single in 9th, Rays beat Orioles 5-4 View Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Wednesday.

Randy Arozarena hit two home runs and also had a key single as the Rays won for the 10th time in 13 games. He stopped a 21-game home run drought in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over Baltimore.

Tampa Bay trailed when Francisco Mejía led off the ninth with a single against Tanner Scott (3-4) and pinch-hitter Mike Zunino drew a one-out walk.

Arozarena then hit a flare to right field, with first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and second baseman Pat Valaika colliding in pursuit, for a single that loaded the bases.

After Vidal Bruján struck out, Meadows lined an 0-2 pitch to center.

Collin McHugh (3-1) worked two scoreless innings.

Alexander Wells allowed three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings while filling in for scheduled Baltimore starter Keegan Akin, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Wells, making his first career start and third appearance overall, struck out seven and walked two during a 93-pitch outing. The left-hander became the 13th Australian-born player and third with the Orioles to make a big league start.

In addition to Akin, outfielder Anthony Santander also was put on the COVID-19 IL.

Mountcastle hit a solo homer in the fourth. He put Baltimore ahead 4-3 with a sixth-inning RBI single off Matt Wisler.

Valaika had a solo home run, his second of the year and first since May 5, to tie it at 2 in the third.

Baltimore’s Austin Hays had a first-inning RBI double before Arozarena connected for a leadoff homer in the bottom of the inning.

Arozarena’s second solo homer in the fifth pulled the Rays even at 3.

Rays starter Michael Wacha gave up three runs and six hits in five innings.

FROM DOWN UNDER

The other Australian-born pitchers to start with Baltimore were RHP John Stephens and LHP Damian Moss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: C Austin Wynns had his mask knocked off on the follow through of Arozarena’s swing in the seventh. He stayed in the game.

Rays: Zunino (left hip flexor tightness) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game… OF Manuel Margot (left hamstring strain) will start a rehab assignment in the next couple days with Triple-A Durham. … RHP J.P. Feyereisen (right shoulder discomfort) went on the 10-day IL and RHP Chris Mazza was recalled from Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Jorge López (2-12) will start Friday night’s game against Washington.

Rays: RHP Luis Patiño (1-2) was put on the taxi squad from Triple-A Durham and will face Cleveland on Thursday night.

“We want him to start,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of the 21-year old Patiño. “He’s done good things in Triple-A. A young pitcher that we’ve got to find a way to give him a little bit of a lane, create a path for him to take off here for us and hopefully tomorrow is the start of that.”

RHP Cal Quantrill (2-2) is starting for the Indians.

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press