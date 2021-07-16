Jankowski drives in 4, Phils beat Marlins 5-2 in DH opener View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Jankowski drove in four runs, Matt Moore struck out nine while pitching into the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Phillies have won eight of 11 to move within three games of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

“Any time you help the team win, it’s exhilarating,” Jankowski said.

Miguel Rojas had three hits and drove in a run for Miami.

Moore gave up two runs on six hits and didn’t issue a walk in 4 1/3 innings with temperatures in the mid-90s. Archie Bradley (4-1) tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Ranger Suarez struck out the side in the seventh for his third save.

“I think I’m able to get to a different level, being able to execute pitches at a higher rate, trusting the target, trusting myself and trusting mechanics,” Moore said.

The Phillies jumped on Sandy Alcantara (5-9) for three runs in the first. Bryce Harper doubled with two outs and the next two batters walked. Jankowski followed with a broken-bat, bases-clearing double just inside the first-base bag.

“It’s a bit of relief,” Jankowski said. “Off the bat it doesn’t feel great. You’re praying for something to happen.”

Rojas’ RBI double in the second pulled Miami within 3-1, but Philadelphia extended its lead in the third with two more two-out runs.

Rhys Hoskins hit a routine grounder to the left of second base. But second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., playing there because of the shift, first charged and then backed up on the ball before booting it. Jankowski later singled home Hoskins, and Ronald Torreyes’ run-scoring single made it 5-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Brian Anderson (left shoulder) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday. Anderson has been out since May 24. … OF Jesus Sanchez was placed on the injured list.

Phillies: All-Star C J.T. Realmuto sat out the first game of the doubleheader. … RHP Aaron Nola is scheduled to start on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. The Phillies ace was scratched from his last start on Sunday in Boston due to contact tracing following 3B Alec Bohm’s positive COVID-19 test. Bohm is out until at least Wednesday. LHP Bailey Falter rejoined the club on Friday after also being sidelined on Sunday due to contact tracing. RHP Connor Brogdon is expected to rejoin the club on Saturday. … INF Nick Maton was a late scratch after suffering a laceration of his right middle finger during batting practice. Torreyes started in his place at third base.

UP NEXT

Marlins LHP Ross Detwiler (1-0, 4.32 ERA) opposes Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (4-6, 3.88) in the nightcap.

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press