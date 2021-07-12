Muncy hits 3-run walk-off HR, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 7-4 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy slugged a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Sunday.

The Dodgers tied the game at 4 with three runs in the eighth, then scored more to complete the comeback a day after their historic 22-1 win over the D-backs.

The World Series champion Dodgers head into the All-Star break at 56-35. They have the second-best record in the majors, and are two games behind San Francisco in the NL West.

Albert Pujols led off the Dodgers ninth with a pinch-hit single against J.B. Bukauskas (1-2), and pinch-runner Zach Reks took second on Zach McKinstry’s sacrifice bunt.

The D-backs intentionally walked All-Star Mookie Betts only to bring up All-Star Muncy, who hit his 19th home run.

The Dodgers equaled a franchise record with eight home runs in their rout on Saturday night, the most runs allowed in a game by Arizona. The defending World Series champions took two of three from the last-place D-backs heading into the All-Star break.

Los Angeles kept up the longball barrage when Betts hit a leadoff home run in the first.

Kenley Jansen (1-2) pitched the ninth for the win.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the eighth against Noé Ramirez on a walk to pinch-hitter McKinstry and singles by Betts and Muncy. Justin Turner singled to right, and Josh Reddick tried unsuccessfully to backhand the ball on the warning track, allowing McKinstry to score.

After Cody Bellinger struck out, Will Smith tugged on the red number of his jersey, letting plate umpire Todd Tichenor know he’d been hit. Tichenor agreed, forcing in Betts. Chris Taylor singled to right-center, scoring Muncy to tie the game while Smith was thrown out at third in a base-running blunder.

Arizona got home runs from Stephen Vogt and Daulton Varsho.

TRAINER’S ROOM

D-backs: LHP Madison Bumgarner (left shoulder inflammation) will be re-evaluated during the break. He allowed seven runs (four earned) and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in a start in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner’s next start could be with the D-backs.

Dodgers: SS Corey Seager (broken right hand) will report to Camelback Ranch after the break, taking at-bats and playing simulated games. He’ll be re-evaluated after next weekend. Manager Dave Roberts is hopeful Seager could rejoin the team for its homestand beginning July 19. … LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation) is playing catch, but will shut it down over the break. There’s no timetable for his return. “We don’t want any more soreness,” Roberts said. “When he comes back, it’s going to be a sprint.”

UP NEXT

D-backs: Haven’t announced their rotation coming out of the break.

Dodgers: LH Julio Urías (11-3) will start Friday at Colorado in the opener of a three-game set.

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer