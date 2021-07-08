Aguilar’s 3-run HR in 9th sends Marlins past Dodgers 9-6 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Aguilar hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 Wednesday night.

Aguilar drove the sinker from Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta (0-3) over the wall in left for his 14th homer of the season and first at home.

In addition to losing their third straight in the four-game set against the Marlins, the Dodgers will be without three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. The 33-year-old left-hander was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation.

Sandy León hit a leadoff single against Uceta and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s sacrifice. Starling Marte was intentionally walked, and Uceta struck out Magneuris Sierra before facing Aguilar.

Zack McKinstry hit a one-out solo homer in the ninth against Miami reliever Anthony Bender (1-0) to tie it at 6-all. Bender struck out Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux after McKinstry’s homer.

Garrett Cooper had his first career multi-homer game for Miami with solo shots in the first and sixth.

The Dodgers hit around and chased Marlins starter Ross Detwiler with a five-run third that erased a 2-0 deficit. Justin Turner’s three-run homer keyed the onslaught. Los Angeles also got solo blasts from A.J. Pollock and Mookie Betts.

Detwiler, one of the Marlins’ left-handed relievers, was called to start in the bullpen game for both teams. He allowed five runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Cooper gave Miami an early with a solo shot off Dodgers starter Jake Reed in the first. Cooper drove Reed’s slider over the center field wall for his eighth homer of the season.

Sánchez hit his third homer, a solo shot off Los Angeles reliever Mitch White, in the second.

Reed, who made his major league debut Tuesday, was lifted after one inning.

SCORING CHANGE

The play that resulted in the Marlins’ first run of their 2-1 win Tuesday originally was ruled a fielding error on Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux off a hard hit grounder by Jesús Aguilar that scored Starling Marte. After the game, the ruling was reversed and Aguilar got credited with an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

RHP Cody Poteet (sprained right knee) and RHP John Curtiss (neck stiffness) continue with their throwing programs.

UP NEXT

LHP Julio Urias (10-3, 3.81) will start the series finale for the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon. The Marlins will go with RHP Sandy Alcantara (5-7, 2.96).

