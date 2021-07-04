Fried’s pinch-hit single lifts Braves past Marlins 8-7 in 10 View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth. He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass (1-4), driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and setting off a celebration on the first-base line.

With the bases loaded and one out in the 10th, Austin Riley was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Bass. Riley was initially called safe before the umpires reversed the call on a review.

Bass then loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Kevan Smith before giving up Fried’s single.

Miami opened a 7-3 lead with three runs in the ninth. Sandy Leon led off with a drive to right for his second homer. Starling Marte singled with two out and scored on Jesús Aguilar’s 13th homer.

But Marlins closer Yimi García struggled in the bottom half, and the Braves rallied.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer