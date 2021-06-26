Kikuchi, Torrens star as surging Mariners beat White Sox 9-3 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched another road gem and Luis Torrens homered twice, helping the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 9-3 on Friday night.

Led by Kikuchi and Torrens, Seattle opened a six-game trip with its ninth win in 11 games. Jake Fraley also went deep for the Mariners, and Jake Bauers had a run-scoring single.

Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings while improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA over his last six starts. Torrens hit a two-run shot in the second and another two-run drive in the seventh for his first career multihomer game.

AL Central-leading Chicago welcomed a crowd of 32,189 for what it dubbed “Reopening Night” — its first home game without COVID-19-related attendance restrictions since the 2019 season. But Carlos Rodón (6-3) struggled with his location, and the White Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Yasmani Grandal’s second-inning homer accounted for Chicago’s only run against Kikuchi (5-3), who struck out six and walked four. The Japanese left-hander has been one of the AL’s best road pitchers this year with a 3-1 record and a 2.89 ERA in eight such starts.

Grandal’s 12th homer trimmed Seattle’s lead to 2-1, but Bauers drove in Ty France with his two-out single in the third and Fraley connected for a two-run homer in the sixth.

Rodón labored through five innings in his first loss since May 26. The lefty allowed three runs and five hits, struck out eight and walked four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn is going to see a specialist about the strained muscle in his right shoulder. Manager Scott Servais said he thinks the meeting was Friday, and the team could get an update on Dunn this weekend. … Servais said 1B Evan White is still trying to determine a plan of action after he had a setback in his recovery from a hip flexor injury while on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma. … CF Kyle Lewis (right knee surgery) got his stitches removed and is picking up his rehab. “Positive feedback from Kyle, but still a long ways away from picking up any baseball activity,” Servais said.

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (strained left hamstring) threw 26 pitches during a simulated game. “Saw exciting progress. Arm had that life,” manager Tony La Russa said. Kopech is expected to throw another simulated game on Monday. He could be activated once the team thinks he is ready, or he could head to Triple-A Charlotte for a rehab stint.

UP NEXT

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.50 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (7-3, 2.14 ERA) start on Saturday. Gilbert, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three June starts. Lynn was tagged for six runs and eight hits in four innings during a 7-3 loss at Houston on Saturday.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer