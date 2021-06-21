Tigers overcome Ohtani’s 23rd HR, hold off Angels 5-3 in 10 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth homer in six games for the Angels, but Daz Cameron hit a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

Ohtani’s career-best 23rd homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, tied him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead. The 414-foot shot to center was his fourth homer in three games against Detroit since he announced he would compete in the Home Run Derby at All-Star weekend.

Ohtani has homered in five of the Angels’ past six games — and in the sixth, he pitched six innings of one-run ball to earn the mound victory.

Miguel Cabrera had a two-run single in the fifth for the Tigers, who finished their road trip at 4-3 despite getting outscored 26-11 in the first three games in Anaheim.

Raisel Iglesias (4-3) pitched a perfect ninth, but the Angels closer gave up Cabrera’s weak infield hit and a walk in the 10th before Cameron’s soft single through a drawn-in infield.

Cameron came through on Father’s Day with his father, MLB veteran Mike Cameron, in the Big A stands.

Jose Cisnero (1-4) pitched two hitless innings of relief for Detroit. Michael Fulmer pitched the 10th for his sixth save, walking Ohtani with two outs before striking out Taylor Ward.

Jared Walsh homered in his third consecutive game for the Angels, who took just their fifth loss in 16 games. With a rare quiet day from their surging offense outside of its two homers, the Halos failed to get two games above .500 for the first time since April 21.

Casey Mize only was hurt by the Angels’ power during five innings of eight-hit ball for Detroit.

Dylan Bundy yielded four hits and three walks with just one earned run while pitching into the fifth inning, but the Angels’ 2020 ace continued to pitch at a fraction of his former effectiveness.

David Fletcher and José Iglesias turned a spectacular double play in the second inning to get Bundy out of a bases-loaded jam. Fletcher then made an ugly error on what should have been an inning-ending groundout in the third, allowing Jonathan Schoop to score Detroit’s first run from second base.

Walsh evened it in the fourth with a 436-foot shot to right for his 18th homer of the season.

Bundy was chased by Jake Rogers’ double leading off the fifth, and rookie reliever Chris Rodriguez walked the bases loaded before Cabrera’s two-run single.

OHTANI’S POWER

Ohtani hit the 70th homer of his major league career. He surpassed his previous single-season high of 22, reached in his AL Rookie of the Year season in 2018 (in 97 fewer plate appearances) and in 2016 with the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan.

Ohtani also extended his major league lead with his 41st extra-base hit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Detroit requested unconditional release waivers on C Wilson Ramos, who had been out for four weeks with a back strain.

Angels: Justin Upton got a rest day. He is batting .333 with six homers and 15 RBIs since moving to the leadoff spot in late May.

UP NEXT

Tigers: After a day off, the improving Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.36 ERA) takes the mound in Detroit to open a two-game interleague series against St. Louis.

Angels: After a day off, Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.45 ERA) takes the Big A mound Tuesday to open a two-game interleague series against surprising San Francisco.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer