McMahon HR, 4 RBIs, Rockies rally past skidding Padres 8-4 View Photo

DENVER (AP) —

Ryan McMahon homered, tripled and drove in four runs as the Colorado Rockies rallied from an early deficit to beat the skidding San Diego Padres 8-4 Tuesday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 20th home run of the season for San Diego, which has lost 11 of 15.

McMahon went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly and Yonathan Daza had three hits. Raimel Tapia doubled twice and drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh.

It was 4-all when Garrett Hampson, pinch-hitting for reliever Carlos Estévez (1-0), tripled off Tim Hill (3-3) in the seventh. Tapia followed with a double, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, and scored on a sacrifice fly by McMahon.

The Padres gave starter Yu Darvish a 4-0 lead after two innings, but he couldn’t hold it. He allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings.

Colorado closed to 4-2 in the fourth when Trevor Story doubled, McMahon tripled and Brendan Rodgers singled.

Colorado tied it in the sixth as Story opened the inning with a walk and McMahon connected for his 16th home run of the season, chasing Darvish.

Chi Chi Gonzalez, who allowed three home runs during Colorado’s 11-4 loss at Miami last time out, surrendered a two-out double to Manny Machado, followed by Tatis’ first-pitch drive 431 feet into the Rockies bullpen behind the center field fence.

San Diego added two more runs in the second after Jake Croneworth singled and Jurickson Profar doubled, snapping an 0-for-21 slump. Victor Caratini had an RBI groundout and Darvish followed with a single to drive in his first run of the season.

Gonzalez rebounded from a shaky start to go six innings, allowing four runs on six hits.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGHS

The gametime temperature at Coors Field was 98 degrees for the second straight evening. It’s the first time that the Rockies had consecutive gametime temperatures of at least 98 degrees. They’re the second highest game-time temperatures at home in the team’s history, behind a 100-degree game on June 25, 2012 versus Washington.

TWO BY TWO

All the runs scored in pairs. Colorado four two-run innings, the Padres had a pair of two-run frames.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA) is set to start Wednesday’s series finale for the Padres against Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.00), who is making his fifth start since being reinstated May 25 from the injured list. Freeland has not gone beyond the fifth inning in any of his previous starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By DENNIS GEORGATOS

Associated Press