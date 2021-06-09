Orioles still rolling on offense, rout Mets 10-3 View Photo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles rolled to another high-scoring victory, 10-3 over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore’s seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak. Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.

Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Anthony Santander also homered for Baltimore, which outhit the NL East leaders Mets 16-4 after scoring 18 runs with 21 hits in Sunday’s victory over Cleveland.

Alonso added a second homer in the ninth, making him the first Mets player with a multi-homer game this season.

Valaika tied the game at 2 with a two-run double in the second, then scored on a double by Mullins. Valaika doubled home another run in the third.

Mullins led off with a double in the fourth — at that point, he had 11 hits in his last 13 at-bats — and scored on a single by Trey Mancini.

Franco broke the game open with a three-run homer in the fifth that went down the line in left field and into the second deck. He was the first player to hit a home run into that level since Alonso last September. Mark Reynolds in 2011 and Manny Machado in 2017 were the only Baltimore hitters to do it previously.

Santander hit a solo homer in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Manager Luis Rojas said he expects 2B Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring) to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend. Rojas also said RF Michael Conforto (right hamstring strain) is probably a couple of weeks from starting his rehab assignment, and reserve INF Luis Guillorme (right oblique strain) could be activated for the weekend series at home against San Diego. … OF Albert Almora (bruised left shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.

Orioles: Baltimore reinstated RHP Mac Sceroler (right shoulder tendinitis) from the injured list and optioned INF Ramón Urías to Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Former Mets star Matt Harvey (3-6) takes the mound for the Orioles on Wednesday night against Taijuan Walker (4-2). Harvey allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in a May 12 loss to New York at Citi Field.

