Rockies place pitcher Jon Gray on injured list

By AP News
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray, center, is escorted off the field after being pulled from the mound because of an injury in the third inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed right-hander Jon Gray on the 10-day injured list with a right flexor strain Saturday, a day after he was forced to cut short a start due to injury.

Gray came out of his start Friday against Oakland after pitching 2 1-3 innings. He had told team trainers that he felt tightness and soreness around his pitching elbow.

In separate moves, the Rockies placed right-hander Jordan Sheffield on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain. The team recalled left-handers Ben Bowden and Lucas Gilbreath from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill the roster vacancies.

Associated Press

