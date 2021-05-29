Grossman’s HR in 10th gives Tigers 3-2 win over Yankees View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman returned from a non-coronavirus illness and pitched a scoreless ninth, but manager Aaron Boone opted against using the left-hander for a second inning.

Rougned Odor homered and had four hits for the Yankees, who dropped a bizarre game that also included a three-ball walk for New York hitter Gio Urshela.

Bryan Garcia (1-1) won in relief for Detroit.

Each starting pitcher — Gerrit Cole for New York and Casey Mize for Detroit — was a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Mize, the top pick in the 2018 draft, allowed a run and five hits in five innings. He struck out seven with no walks.

Cole was picked first overall by Pittsburgh in 2011. He’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of 11 starts this season. He allowed a run and six hits in six innings Friday.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead in the third on Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single. Odor tied it when he led off the fifth with a homer.

The Yankees put two men on later in that inning, but Mize struck out DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to end the threat — the third time he’d struck out each of those two hitters at the top of the New York lineup.

Stanton struck out four times in all, going hitless in his first game back from the injured list. He’d been out because of a strained left quadriceps.

Candelario reached base for a 24th straight game.

THREE AND FLEE

rshela was the beneficiary of an apparent mix-up over the count in the sixth, drawing a walk after only three balls. After he fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop. Urshela tossed his bat aside and headed to first. Nobody from the Tigers appeared to argue.

The Yankees did not end up scoring in the inning. Vic Carapazza was the plate umpire.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Stanton played for the first time since May 13.

Tigers: Manager A.J. Hinch said he wants to be conservative with RHP José Ureña (forearm) — particularly with a couple games coming up in Milwaukee, where the pitcher would have to bat.

UP NEXT

The Tigers send RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-2) to the mound against RHP Deivi García (0-1) of the Yankees on Saturday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer