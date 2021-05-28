Brewers-Nationals opener postponed by inclement weather

WASHINGTON (AP) — The series opener between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals on Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.

Washington manager Davey Martinez made the announced during his pregame Zoom call with reporters.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. EDT. The second game will begin at 7 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and each team will be able to add a player to the roster for each game.

The Nationals are bumping their Friday starter, Jon Lester (0-2, 5.33 ERA), to Saturday. Though, they are yet to determine if he or Patrick Corbin (3-3, 6.13 ERA) will pitch the afternoon game.

Milwaukee will pitch Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.34 ERA), who was to pitch Friday, and Freddy Peralta (4-1, 2.54). The Brewers are also unsure which game will be started by which pitcher.

Rain is forecast for the entire weekend.

