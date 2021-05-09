Cronenworth, Tatis homer off Cueto, Padres rout Giants 11-1 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a splash shot, Fernando Tatis Jr. also connected off Johnny Cueto and the San Diego Padres roughed up the San Francisco Giants 11-1 Sunday.

Padres starter Chris Paddack pitched three scoreless innings and left with a 5-0 lead. Ryan Weathers (2-1) followed with three more shutout innings.

Cueto (2-1) hadn’t pitched since April 14, when he strained his left lat. His problems began in the second inning with Wil Myers’ leadoff single — a dribbler up the third-base line that nudged the bag.

Cronenworth followed with his third homer. He became the fourth Padres player to hit a drive in San Francisco Bay, joining Ryan Klesko (2003), Brian Giles (2008) and Yasmani Grandal (2014).

Tatis hit his ninth homer later in the inning, a two-run shot.

Cueto yielded five runs and eight hits in three innings. The Padres proceed to make the score even more lopsided by adding four runs in the eighth, then added two more in the ninth after Cronenworth led off with a double against first baseman-outfielder Darin Ruf.

Five San Diego pitchers combined to scatter eight hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: To accommodate Paddack’s return to the active roster, the Giants transferred OF Jorge Ona to the 60-day injured list. San Diego also optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso.

Giants: Cueto was officially reinstated from the injured list. OF Jason Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Padres: They’ll open a three-game series Monday at Colorado. Starting pitchers have not yet been determined.

Giants: LHP Alex Wood will start the opener of a two-game series against Texas. Right-hander Kyle Gibson will start for the Rangers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By CHRIS HAFT

Associated Press