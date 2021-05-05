Aguilar sparks 6-run 8th as Marlins beat Diamondbacks 9-3 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — NL RBI leader Jesús Aguilar delivered a tiebreaking single in a six-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 on Tuesday night.

The score was 3-all when Miguel Rojas led off the eighth with a double against Kevin Ginkel (0-1), and Rojas came home on Aguilar’s single. Corey Dickerson followed with an infield single, and catcher Stephen Vogt’s throwing error allowed Aguilar to score all the way from first.

Lewis Brinson hit a three-run homer off Alex Young to complete the scoring for the Marlins, who totaled four runs while being swept last weekend in a three-game series at Washington.

Arizona briefly pulled even in the top of the eighth on Eduardo Escobar’s RBI single, and catcher Sandy León mishandled a bunt for Miami’s third error, loading the bases with none out. Richard Bleier (2-0) came out of the bullpen and struck out Josh Rojas, Wyatt Mathisen and Pavin Smith.

Arizona went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.

Miami’s Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat after coming off the injured list. Anderson, sidelined the past two weeks with a strained left oblique, hit his second homer of the season in the first inning off Riley Smith.

Those were the only runs allowed by Smith, who worked five innings in his third career start.

Sandy Alcantara yielded one earned run in six innings for the Marlins and lowered his ERA to 2.95.

Josh Rojas hit his fifth homer in the fifth. The Diamondbacks have homered in 15 straight games, the longest streak in the majors this season.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Marlins selected the contract of RHP Anthony Bender from Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned OF Monte Harrison to Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (biceps) and RHP Edward Cabrera (biceps) threw bullpens. INF Jazz Chisholm (strained left hamstring) is expected to begin light baseball activity this week, but CF Starling Marte (broken rib) has not yet reached that step.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.91 ERA) will seek his first road win since May 2019 on Wednesday. RHP Pablo López (0-2, 2.34) is expected to start for Miami.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer