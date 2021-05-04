Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.

The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer will pitch for Los Angeles. Kyle Hendricks will face Kershaw in Game 1, but the Cubs did not announce their starter for the second game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports