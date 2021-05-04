Mostly sunny
Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday

By AP News
Fans walk by Ernie Banks Statue outside Wrigley Field as a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angels Dodgers was postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.

The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer will pitch for Los Angeles. Kyle Hendricks will face Kershaw in Game 1, but the Cubs did not announce their starter for the second game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

