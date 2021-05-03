Partly cloudy
69.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal

Sponsored by:
By AP News
New York Mets' Jonathan Villar, from left, Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal

Photo Icon View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.

Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead.

Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn’s RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas.

A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double.

Díaz then departed with an injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save.

By KEVIN COONEY
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 