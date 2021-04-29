O’Neill scores on game-ending wild pitch as Cards top Phils View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neil scored on David Hale’s game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Thursday to split their four-game series.

O’Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizer’s groundout. Hale (0-1) bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees last August.

Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two perfect innings.

Matt Carpenter put the Cardinals ahead in the sixth with a three-run homer off Aaron Nola, a ball that bounced out of the outstretched glove of Roman Quinn at the top of the right-field wall. It was the fourth pinch-hit homer for Carpenter, the first since May 30, 2019, also against Philadelphia.

Knizer started the rally with a one-out single and he advanced on an error by center fielder by Odúbel Herrera, becoming the first Cardinal to reach scoring position this season against Nola, who didn’t allow a runner past first base in a two-hit shutout on April 18.

Edmundo Sosa was intentionally walked, and Carpenter hit for starter Kwang Hyun Kim.

Andrew McCutcheon hit an RBI double in the seventh off Andrew Miller and scored on Alec Bohm’s single off Giovanny Gallegos.

Kim allowed one run and seven hits in five innings, the 11th straight game a Cardinals starter went at least five innings with three earned runs or fewer.

Nola gave up three runs and four hits in six innings.

ANOTHER EJECTION

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was ejected in the bottom of the ninth by plate umpire Brennan Miller after Nolan Arenado was hit by a pitch from Héctor Neris with nobody on and two outs. Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected from Wednesday’s game after Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius were hit on consecutive pitches by Genesis Cabrera.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Harper was not in the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning after being hit in the face by a 97 mph fastball from Cabrera.

Cardinals: recalled RHP Seth Elledge and optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48 ERA) starts a homestand opener against the New York Mets and RHP Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA). Anderson is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts this season against the Mets.

Cardinals: RHP John Gant (1-2, 2.25 ERA) starts Friday at Pittsburgh and RHP J.T. Brubaker (2-1, 2.01 ERA). Gant won his first decision of the season in his last start, pitching six scoreless innings in a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on April 24.

