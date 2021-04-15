Turner powers Dodgers past Rockies 4-2 for 5th straight win View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Turner homered and drove in two runs, and rookie Zach McKinstry added a late homer in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ fifth consecutive victory, 4-2 over the slumping Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Luke Raley got his first career hit in the eighth inning for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11 while remaining unbeaten in their past 11 games at Dodger Stadium since last Sept. 23.

C.J. Cron slowed his slump with two hits for the Rockies, who lost their fifth straight despite snapping their 26-inning scoreless streak since last Saturday with Trevor Story’s RBI single in the fifth. Colorado couldn’t score in the final four innings against Los Angeles’ bullpen.

Victor González escaped a jam in the fifth after the Rockies chased Dustin May. Corey Knebel (1-0) retired the side on six pitches in the eighth, and Kenley Jansen got three strikeouts for his third save.

Turner hit his third homer of the season in the third for the defending World Series champions, and McKinstry connected leading off the eighth for the third homer of his impressive April.

Colorado manager Bud Black was ejected in the third inning for arguing with plate umpire Phil Cuzzi from the dugout after a few close ball-strike calls went against the Rockies early.

May yielded seven hits for the Dodgers, throwing four scoreless innings and touching 100 mph with his fastball before getting into big trouble in the fifth. The 6-foot-6 redhead was sharp early despite pitching on eight days’ rest due to the Dodgers’ stacked rotation and the team’s off days, but he was gone after giving up three singles and a walk in the fifth, along with his first two earned runs of the season.

Jon Gray (1-1) yielded five hits and three runs in a four-inning start for the Rockies after taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his last outing.

The Dodgers went up 2-0 while forcing Gray to throw 36 pitches in the first. Mookie Betts singled and scored on Turner’s single before Corey Seager came home on Gavin Lux’s sacrifice fly.

After Story’s RBI single chased May, Charlie Blackmon added an RBI groundout before González stopped the rally. Colorado ended its scoreless streak four innings shy of the franchise record set in 2010.

NACHO AVERAGE HOMER

Turner’s homer reached the first row of seats in left-center, destroying a fan’s plate of nachos and splattering his jacket with cheese in the process. The homer was challenged by the Rockies, who thought the fan might have reached onto the field to make the catch, but video review confirmed the nachos were sacrificed for a noble cause.

The fan later got a new plate of nachos sent up by Turner, and a World Series hoodie from the Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger still isn’t running at full speed and has swelling in his injured calf. The 2019 NL MVP might not be ready to play when he’s eligible to come off the injured list this weekend, manager Dave Roberts said.

UP NEXT

World Series star Julio Urías (2-0, 2.84 ERA) faces Colorado for the second time already this season after giving up 10 hits on opening day in Denver. The Rockies send out Austin Gomber (0-2, 2.89) for the series finale.

