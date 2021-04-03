Yordan Álvarez hits 3-run homer as Astros beat A’s again View Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit a three-run homer and Houston kept thriving through all the boos, slugging its way to a third straight win in a 9-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Houston has outscored Oakland 26-7 in three games against the defending AL West champion A’s, who were eliminated by the Astros in a four-game AL Divsion Series last fall.

Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0) did his part, too. The Houston right-hander struck out seven and walked three in five innings, allowing two hits and one run.

Kyle Tucker hit an RBI single in the first to stake Houston to a quick lead. The A’s evened it on Mitch Moreland’s sharp single up the middle in the bottom half.

José Altuve hit a go-ahead single in the top of the second to help back McCullers.

McCullers’ pitch count rose fast and he threw 95 pitches after going to 3-0 counts with three of his first four batters faced. Brooks Raley earned a five-out save.

The A’s missed a big chance when Chad Pinder flied out to the warning track with the bases loaded to end the eighth.

Lefty Cole Irvin (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 inning in his A’s debut after pitching the past two seasons for the Phillies.

New A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus came up pumping his right fist in delight after making a nifty diving stop of Martin Maldonado’s sharp grounder in the fourth inning.

SUPPORTIVE SKIPPER

Dusty Baker hit up a nearby favorite Mexican restaurant in East Oakland a day after burritos were delivered to the clubhouse. This time, the thoughtful Astros manager secured some traditional Mexican stew called pozole for Sunday starter José Urquidy, a native of Mazatlan, Mexico.

“So he’ll be strong tomorrow,” Baker said.

CLEVER INTROS

The A’s played Carrie Underwood’s song “Before He Cheats” during the Astros pregame introductions — a play on Houston’s sign-stealing scandal brought to light by Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers in November 2019. This is the Astros’ first visit to the Coliseum with fans in attendance since then.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: LF Michael Brantley was hit by a pitch in the top of the first and left the game shortly after. … 3B Alex Bregman had a planned day off after hitting home runs in each of his first two games with five RBIs.

Athletics: CF Ramón Laureano was out of the lineup a day after suffering a jammed left wrist diving into first. X-rays showed no structural problems. “He’s OK. Typically it’s a little bit sore the next day,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He tends to heal pretty quickly but I’d guess he’ll be down for a couple of days.” … C Sean Murphy, a late scratch Friday because of a bruised right hand, felt better but Melvin won’t push him back too soon at this early stage, saying, “We want these things to completely heal before these guys come back.” … RHP Mike Fiers, on the 10-day injured list retroactive to last Monday with a lower back strain, is slated to pitch three innings Monday for the club’s Stockton alternate site group against the Giants’ Sacramento affiliate.

UP NEXT

Urquidy makes his 13th career start and 15th appearance overall when he pitches the series finale. The A’s will counter with lefty Sean Manaea, who went 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 11 starts last year.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer