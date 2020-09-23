Sunny
Ramírez, Indians clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over WSox

By AP News
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, right, picks up Jose Ramirez as he celebrates with Franmil Reyes, left, after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Indians won in ten innings. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — With one swing, José Ramírez pushed the Cleveland Indians in the playoffs and strengthened his case for the AL MVP award.

Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, giving Cleveland a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox that clinched a postseason berth Tuesday night.

Ramírez’s drive to right off José Ruiz scored César Hernández and Francisco Lindor, setting off a wild celebration at home plate as the Indians reached the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

Lindor had pulled Cleveland within one on a two-out double that plated Roberto Perez, who began the inning on second base. After Matt Foster (5-1) walked Hernández, Ruiz entered and gave up the game-ending drive.

