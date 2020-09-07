Marlins beat Braves 5-4 in 10th inning on Rojas’s 4th hit View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday.

Pinch-hitter Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances. Atlanta loaded the bases on Dansby Swanson’s double and a pair of intentional walks before Travis d’Arnaud grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.

“Miggy has been like this the last couple of years, just growing and growing,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Nick Vincent got three straight outs for his third save.

Rojas tied his career high with four hits and drove in two runs in a game he said was important for the Marlins’ playoff hopes.

Atlanta’s NL East lead was cut to two games over second-place Philadelphia, while the third-place Marlins are 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies.

“I feel like there’s a streak in there somewhere for us,” Mattingly said. “I feel like we could get hot and win six of eight.”

Miami’s José Ureña allowed three runs in five innings in his season debut. Ureña had been out with COVID-19.

Miami took a 4-3 lead off Robbie Erlin in the fourth on RBI singles by Starling Marté and Jesús Aguilar.

Braves rookie Ian Anderson, who allowed only three runs in his first three starts, lasted only three innings.

Anderson was hurt by four walks and also was wild on his high throw to first after fielding a weak grounder by Jazz Chisholm opening the second. Following the throwing error, Chisholm scored on Rojas’ double.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Anderson’s error “kind of rattled him a little bit” and the rookie agreed.

“I should have been able to just lock back in and refocus a little bit quicker and it didn’t happen,” Anderson said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Berti cut a hand during his bunt in the 10th and couldn’t return for the bottom of the inning, forcing infield adjustments. … OF Harold Ramirez (strained left hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day IL, ending his season. He was injured while running out a grounder Saturday. … Cooper (quadriceps) started as the designated hitter after being held out of the lineup two days.

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies (bone bruise right wrist) took ground balls from third base coach Ron Washington and made throws to first base before the game. The next step for Albies, who has been out for a month, likely will be to play in a simulated game at the alternate training site at Triple-A Gwinnett.

BAD FEELINGS

There were heightened tensions when Ureña hit Ronald Acuña Jr. with a 95 mph sinker in the fourth; Ureña hit Acuña with a 97 mph fastball in 2018.

After being hit on the guard which protects his left elbow. Acuña took a first step toward the the midpoint between the mound and first base. With plate umpire Junior Valentine and catcher Jorge Alfaro escorting him for a few steps, Acuña then slowly walked to first base. Valentine warned both benches, and Acuña stole second before Ureña picked him off.

“The warnings are from the history, I believe,” Mattingly said. “I really believe that Snitker and the Braves know that was not intentional. It wasn’t.”

Ureña said he has to pitch inside against Acuña.

“I’ve got to do my job,” Ureña said. “For me, that is a weak spot for him and a stronger spot for me. … I can’t give him the inside plate. I have to challenge him.”

MARKAKIS SLUMPING

Markakis hit into a double play that ended the first inning, went 0 for 5 and is hitless in 24 at-bats in September, dropping his average to .259 after a sizzling .368 in August.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Rookie RHP Sixto Sánchez (1-1, 2.37) is to make his fourth start, and his first against Atlanta, on Tuesday night.

Braves: Struggling RHP Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.20) is to make his fifth start.

