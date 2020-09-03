Betts hits tying HR in 9th, Dodgers beat Diamondbacks in 10 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Will Smith lined an RBI single in the 10th and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the reeling Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Wednesday night.

The Dodgers — who lead the Majors with a 28-10 record — won their ninth in a row at home despite getting only four hits. Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger missed his second straight game due to a lat injury.

“We battled and stayed in the game,” said Betts, who is second in the NL with 12 home runs. “You have to play 27 outs, and sometimes more, like today. The most important thing is just putting pressure for all 27, and I think we did a decent job of that.”

After Arizona scored a run in the top of the 10th, Max Muncy began the bottom half as the automatic runner at second base and didn’t need much time to score. He advanced to third on Chris Taylor’s sacrifice bunt and continued home when Junior Guerra (1-1) threw wide of the bag, which also allowed Taylor to move to second.

One out later, Smith lined a single to left for the third walk-off hit of his career.

“I thought it was a really well-played baseball game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I think we’re so used to home runs and offense, but to get pitchers making pitches, and some defensive plays, low scoring where every pitcher, every base runner matters, I thought it was fun.”

The Dodgers had been held to one hit by three Diamondbacks pitchers for 8 1/3 innings until Betts homered to center off Kevin Ginkel. Corey Seager followed with a double off the left field wall but was stranded.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the 10th when Daulton Varsho came home on a bases-loaded walk by Kenley Jansen (2-0) to Christian Walker. It was the first time the Diamondbacks had gone to extra innings this season.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said he practiced bunt defense and throws to third frequently in the three weeks of summer camp leading up to the season due to the new rules, which made this loss even more frustrating.

“We worked hard to put pressure on the bunter. We have to live and learn and wear it,” Lovullo said. “We broke down and failed to execute. I thought we swung OK at times. We couldn’t get that big hit to break the game open.”

Walker homered and Zac Gallen allowed only one hit in seven-plus innings for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped four straight and 13 of their last 14.

The only hit Gallen allowed was on his first pitch when Betts lined a single to center. After the right-hander walked Smith with two outs in the second, he retired 16 consecutive Dodgers until Joc Pederson drew a walk to lead off the eighth.

Gallen, who struck out seven and walked two, has allowed three or fewer earned runs in all 23 of his big league starts. It also marks the eighth time in 10 games that Arizona’s starters have given up two runs or fewer.

“I was getting ahead and staying ahead,” Gallen said. “I had a feel for all five pitches. Anytime you tend to feel like that it makes everything work better.”

Walker homered to left center with one out in the sixth inning on a cutter down the heart of the plate from Caleb Ferguson. The first baseman is batting .387 (12 for 31) with five home runs and nine RBis in his last 10 games at Dodger Stadium.

Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings in his first start since Aug. 21. The right-hander — who was on the injured list due to a blister — allowed only two hits and struck out six.

HOT BETTS

Betts is 7 of 17 in his last five games and has reached base 13 times in his last 25 plate appearances. All of his homers this season have been against right-handed pitchers.

WEB WORK

Arizona left fielder David Peralta made a nice sliding catch to rob Edwin Rios of a hit in the eighth inning. Peralta also had two hits for his 12th multi-hit game of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: P Madison Bumgarner (back) is expected to come off the injured list on Saturday and start against his former team of 11 years, the San Francisco Giants. The left-hander signed a five-year, $85 million contract with Arizona during the offseason.

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger took some swings in the batting cage before the game and could be back for Thursday’s series finale.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (1-5, 8.23 ERA) allowed six earned runs in four innings during a 11-2 loss to the Dodgers on Aug. 1.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 1.80 ERA) is three strikeouts away from 2,500 for his career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer