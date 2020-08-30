Giants snap 3-game skid, beat Diamondbacks 5-2 View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria hit two doubles, Brandon Belt reached base four times and the San Francisco Giants snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Saturday night.

San Francisco starter Trevor Cahill retired his first eight batters but left the game abruptly in the fourth inning with “left hip discomfort.” The move came a few pitches after he gave up a two-run homer to Christian Walker that pulled the D-backs within 4-2.

The Giants leaned on an outstanding bullpen effort the rest of the way. Jarlin García (2-1), Sam Coonrod, Trevor Gott, Tony Watson and Tyler Rogers combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just one hit. Rogers earned his second save.

Cahill’s injury issue appeared to start in the third inning with the pitcher grimacing as he walked around the mound. Manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer came out to check on him but he remained in the game until the fourth.

The veteran right-hander gave up two runs over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

San Francisco jumped ahead 2-0 in the first after Longoria and Belt hit back-to-back RBI doubles. The Giants added another run in the third when Mike Yastrzemski’s double brought home Mauricio Dubon and pushed ahead 4-0 in the third when Pablo Sandoval’s single scored Longoria.

Wilmer Flores hit a solo homer in the ninth to put the Giants up 5-2.

It was a disappointing outing for Arizona’s Luke Weaver (1-5), whose ERA ballooned to 8.23 for the season. The right-hander was coming off two consecutive encouraging starts but regressed against the Giants, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and a walk in just three innings. He struck out six.

Arizona has lost nine of its past 10 games. The D-backs managed just three hits.

WELL TRAVELED

Cahill has started on the mound for eight different MLB teams: Oakland, Arizona, Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Angels and the Chicago Cubs. That’s the most for an active pitcher.

The all-time record is 12 teams by Mike Morgan, who played 22 seasons in the big leagues.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said that LHP Madison Bumgarner (back) was scheduled to throw a bullpen on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Giants: San Francisco sends RHP Johnny Cueto (2-0, 5.40) to the mound for Sunday’s series finale.

Diamondbacks: Arizona counters with RHP Taylor Clarke (1-0, 2.33), who makes his second start of the season.

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer