Sunny
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Braves-Phillies postponed due to rain, doubleheader Sunday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain.

The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday.

The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.

The Phillies have to make up a week’s worth of games because a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins forced them to take a week off after several Miami players had the virus during a weekend series in Philadelphia to open the 60-game season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 