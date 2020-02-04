HRH020420

U.S. employment remains at an all-time high since the Trump Administration, with an assist from the Paul Ryan-led Congress, moved against over-regulation and cut taxes. Notably, the income gap has declined among those that are working and millions have been lifted out of poverty and off of government assistance while poverty rates for blacks and Hispanics are the lowest on record. Presidential hopeful’s claims to the contrary with their promises of “Universal Income,” free college and healthcare for all, self-sufficiency is a good thing as is the expanding middle class.