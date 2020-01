HRH011620

Col. Charles E. McGee, who flew a P–51 Mustang as a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during World War II and just celebrated his 100th birthday, encourages young people to follow the four P’s: Perceive your talents; Prepare by getting a good education; Perform — let excellence be a goal in everything; and Persevere — don’t let circumstances be an excuse for not achieving.