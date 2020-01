HRH011520

The U.S. killed a terrorist who had killed hundreds of Americans and thousands upon thousands of innocents throughout the Mideast, so we fail to understand the furor and angst on the part of some politicians over the killing of Soleimani. Iran has been chanting “Death to America” since 1979. Now they are chanting “Death to the Dictator” Khamenei. Looks like a win-win.