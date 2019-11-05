Clear
11/5/19

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH110519

Instead of lamenting the lack of a trade deal with China, Congress should pass the one before them: The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement know as NAFTA 2.0. Oh, wait, they’re too busy trying, by the Speaker’s fiat and not by a vote of the House, to impeach a President with only one year left in his current term to pass legislation that will actually help the country. Have we gone from the self-named “permanent campaign” of the Clinton White House to a “permanent impeachment” of the Pelosi House?

Back to Something To Think About Archive

