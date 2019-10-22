102219

If it’s not one thing it’s another when it comes to House Democrats’ attacks on the Presidency. First, Adam Schiff insisted he had the goods on Trump in regards to collusion and election interference. Not so fast read the Mueller Report. Next, accusations of election interference with Ukraine via a phone call whose transcript pales in comparison to Joe Biden’s extortion efforts on behalf of his son Hunter. And now, Speaker Pelosi unilaterally begins an impeachment process behind closed doors without allowing a vote by the entire body. Unprecedented and purely political. Whether you believe them to be warranted or not, these are not merely attacks on the President, but attacks on the election process, due process and the Presidency itself.