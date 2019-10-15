HRH101519

The National Policy Foundation notes that the Trump administration has removed dozens of regulations that have impeded business activity in the U.S. and, by doing so, contributed to the economic expansion that has marked his time in office. But the administration has also imposed wide-ranging tariffs, thus creating a drag on the economy. According to the Office of Management and Budget, there were economic savings from deregulation these past 18 months totaling $46.5 billion. However, by the end of this year, the dead loss of the tariffs imposed under the Trump administration will total $32.1 billion negating most of the savings from deregulation.