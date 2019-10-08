HRH100819

The California Nanny State thrives with the ban on the sale of plastic water bottles at San Francisco International Airport, one of the few places they actually make sense. However, in classic Orwellian style, you can still buy sugary drinks in plastic bottles at SFO; just not water that’s actually good for you. And, starting next year, the California Building Standards Commission will require every new home to have solar panels adding $8,400 to the average cost of the state’s already expensive homes. With a shortage of about 1.4 million housing units, this is guaranteed to extend the affordable housing shortage and drive up the prices of existing homes even higher.