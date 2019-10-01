Clear
10/01/19

By H. Randolph Holder

When listening to today’s campaigns of Populist-Socialist voices and all their promises of “free stuff”, remember that in 1992 Venezuela became the 3rd richest country in the Southern Hemisphere; then, 6 years later voted for Hugo Chavez and “Income Equality.” Over the next 18 years the Socialist government, re-wrote the Constitution socialized healthcare, made higher education free for all, banned private ownership of guns, nationalized corporations, imprisoned opposition leaders, experienced food and healthcare shortages and finally, in 2017 suspended elections and their Constitution. Now, with 90% of the population living in poverty, the army and police are shooting civilian protesters.

