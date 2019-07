HRH73019

Despite having only 12% of the U.S. population, California is reported to have nearly half of the nation’s homeless. This is not an “affordable housing” issue nor an employment issue as unemployment now stands at a low 4.2%. It is, however, a mental health issue. Despite more and more borrowing through the issuance of a $6 billion bond and increasing taxes specifically for spending on the homeless, the situation grows worse every year.