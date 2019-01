Something To Think About

1/2/19

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH010219

In the recently released U.S. government report on climate change, mandated since 1990, it was noted that North America’s share of global carbon emissions dropped from 24% in 2004 to about 15% in 2015. Why doesn’t China, who produces a whopping 28% of global CO2 have to curb their output? That’s the biggest tell on the worthlessness of the Paris Climate Accord.