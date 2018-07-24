Something To Think About

7/24/18

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH072418

The Social Security trust fund is running out of money faster than expected with spending now exceeding revenues. The Medicare fund is suspected to run dry in 2026. The number of workers receiving federal disability benefits has more than tripled, to 14 million recipients, since 1990. With an unemployment rate at less than 4%, or what is typically defined as “full employment,” the U.S. needs its immigrant workers to sustain these programs. Legal workers paying payroll taxes. That is a mathematical fact.