Something To Think About

4/24/18

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH042418

California ranks 48th in the nation for highway conditions with an average pavement rating of “At Risk” or “Poor” and estimates 55% of bridges require rehab or replacement in the next 10 years. Why does the governor continue to pour billions of dollars into 119 miles of a bullet train to nowhere, whose costs have jumped to $10.6 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion from the current budget and up from the $6 billion originally budgeted?