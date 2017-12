Something To Think About

12/27/17

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH122717

We’re not sure how the claim by some that the recent so-called “Tax Reform” is a giveaway for the rich. The top 10% already pay more than 70% of all taxes. More than 50% of Americans pay NO taxes and the bill reportedly takes another 6 million people off the tax rolls increasing the tax burden on an even smaller number of taxpayers.