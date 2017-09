Something To Think About

9/19/17

By H. Randolph Holder

Here’s an Inconvenient Fact from the Copenhagen Consensus Center about the Paris climate accord: In order to keep temperature increases below 2 degrees Celsius over the next 100 years, CO2 emissions would have to drop by six thousand gigatons or, 100 times that which the Paris agreement calls for. And that is assuming that all the players actually comply with the Accord.