Something To Think About

6/14/17

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH061417

Today is Flag Day and as American statesman Charles Evans Hughes noted: “This flag means more than association and reward. It is the symbol of our national unity, our national endeavor, our national aspiration. It tells you of the struggle for independence, of union preserved, of liberty and union one and inseparable, of the sacrifices of brave men and women to whom the ideals and honors of this nation have been dearer than life.”