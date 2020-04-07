Clear
4/7/20

By H. Randolph Holder

In regards to the proposed Socialist platforms being offered, consider this: in 1985, at the presumed height of its power as a socialist economy, the Soviet Union’s output per capita was only 42% of what the average American produced and consumption, goods and services enjoyed by its citizens was only 29%. Socialist programs, like rent control, free college and so-called “Medicare for All” do not lead to improved standards of living including housing, education or healthcare.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
