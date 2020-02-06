Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3 View Photo

ISTANBUL — Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring dozens.

Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) though delays and cancellations continued.

On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 737 operated by Pegasus Airline landed from Izmir on Turkey’s western coast during strong winds and heavy rain and overshot the runway. It skidded about 50-60 meters (yards) before it dropped into the ditch from a height of about 30 meters (98 feet), according to the city’s governor, Ali Yerlikaya.

The plane, carrying 177 passengers and six crew members, broke up into three parts upon impact.

Yerlikaya, speaking early Thursday, said all those injured were stable and four people showed “medium” injury levels.

The passengers included 22 people from 12 countries.

Pegasus Airlines changed its logo on Twitter to a blackened version, and said its “priority is to support the relatives and friends who have lost loved ones.”

Soldiers guarded the wreckage Thursday morning.