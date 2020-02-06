Clear
45.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

China new virus deaths rise to 563

By AP News

China new virus deaths rise to 563

Photo Icon View Photo

BEIJING — China has reported new deaths by a viral outbreak have risen by 73 in the past 24 hours to 563.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.

The little-understood new coronavirus has spread fear around the world, along with the shunning of any suspected to have a link to the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has revived fears of the deadly 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that killed almost 800 people.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 