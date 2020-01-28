Clear
46.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

New Zealand announces Sept. 19 as date for general election

By AP News

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand’s general election will be held on Sept. 19.

Ardern, who leads a liberal government, will be seeking a second term in office and is expected to face tough competition from conservative challenger Simon Bridges.

Voters will also decide on two contentious social issues at the election: whether to legalize euthanasia, and whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

New Zealand holds its elections every three years, with the government deciding the exact date.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 