Clear
43.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Japan says Ghosn’s escape inexcusable, orders investigation

By AP News

Japan says Ghosn’s escape inexcusable, orders investigation

Photo Icon View Photo

TOKYO — Japan’s justice minister says the flight of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges was inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks.

Justice Minister Masako Mori said Sunday she has ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement saying he was in Lebanon.

She said there were no records of Ghosn’s departure from Tokyo. She said his bail has been revoked, and Interpol has issued a wanted notice.

Ghosn was first arrested in November 2018.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 